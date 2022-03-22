From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the deployment of more security personnel from the police, Department of Security Service (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps as well as additional arms and ammunitions to boost security in Imo State.

This followed the resurgence of insecurity in the state, culminating in the attack on the home of Prof. George Obiozor, president-general of Ohaneze Ndigbo and some police assets.

The president had summoned Governor Hope Uzodimma to a meeting in Abuja, yesterday, to apprise him of the security situation in the state.

Answering questions from State House Correspondents after the meeting, Uzodimma said: “Generally, it is the subject of insecurity in the South East and what is required to ensure that it is properly controlled; we discussed that, and he took seriously my recommendations. Indeed I tell you, he immediately gave approval to all, which includes increase in manpower of security agencies and then logistics supports ranging from additional arms and ammunitions.”

Asked if arrest had been made of those that attacked the home of Obiozor, he said: “Yes, I would have left this for the security agencies, but to the best of my knowledge, you know the second day they tempted to also burn a police station at Omuma and they were repelled, and they made some arrest. So, it’s after interrogation by the security agencies that we will know.”

He said his administration has continued to reach out to aggrieved politicians in the state in a bid to carrying them along so that they could contribute their quota to the development of the state.

“Since January 2020, when I came to office, one of the things I initiated was quarterly stakeholders meeting. As a matter of fact, I have had six stakeholders engagements. The purpose is to create a platform where stakeholders will meet and will also act as an opinion poll to involve people in governance and that has yielded a lot of positive results. For those who are aggrieved, I don’t know if those grievances are against government or against individuals. But those who think they are part of the political system that are not contributing positively to the current administration, we’re also reaching out to them. Of course, I know if anything is to go by, some of the reasonable ones have started coming back.”

On allegation that he was culpable in the ongoing insecurity in the state, he argued that his administrat with all the paraphernalia of office does not engage non-state actors in its attempt to keep the peace.