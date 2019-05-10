Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and James Ojo, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has given service chiefs and other heads of security agencies marching orders to end the reign of insecurity across the country.

He ordered them to ensure that Nigerians go to bed with their eyes closed, feeling confident that their security is guaranteed.

This is even as security chiefs insisted that with the setting up of Operation Puff Adder, there have been a remarkable drop in the number of kidnappings.

Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, stated this when he briefed State House Correspondents on the outcome of the meeting which started at 11:30am and ended few minutes to 3pm.

On the purpose of the meeting, Ibas said: “It was just basically to appraise Mr. President of the security situation generally after his short vacation abroad. The security agencies briefed him on what has been happening with particular emphasis on the proliferation of small arms and what the various agencies are doing to curtail the consequences of this proliferation.

“He has also given directives that the agencies should do much more to ensure that Nigerians go to bed and wake up feeling healthy and confident that their security is guaranteed.”

On kidnapping that is on the increase, the Naval Chief said: “You will recall during the last meeting, the IG was directed to ensure insecurity is addressed and consequently various operations were set up; Puff Adder was one of the strategies. With the setting up of that operation, there has been a remarkable drop in the number of kidnappings. What normally would attract attention is when a key person in government perhaps is kidnapped. On the whole, the number of kidnappings has dropped and generally, I think the security situation is improving.”

On the kidnapped District Head of Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar, Ibas disclosed that two suspects have been arrested.

“Serious efforts are being made, key suspects have been arrested and it is hoped that in a short while, those behind the heinous crime will be brought to book.”

Umar was kidnapped by four gunmen at his residence shortly after he returned from the mosque where he took part in the evening prayer when the incident happened.

Umar, father-in-law of the ADC to President Buhari, was sitting in front of his house with some people when the gun totting men came.

The security meeting is the second President Buhari would call this week following rising cases of banditry, kidnapping among other security challenges facing the country.

Buhari had on Tuesday received briefing from the security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique.

Others were acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan- Ali, Minister of Interior, General Abdulrahaman Dambazau, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, and the Director General of Department for State Service (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazzau were also part of the meeting.