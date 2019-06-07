Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting governors of the 36 states of the federation, security chiefs and former governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting commenced at about 11 am when President Buhari walked into the Council Chambers.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of State, Abba Kyari, are also attending the meeting.

The governors in attendance included those of Adamawa, Borno, Taraba, Kebbi, Delta, Sokoto, Imo, Ebonyi, Kogi, Yobe, Gombe, Ekiti, Lagos, Jigawa, Bauchi, Kano and Niger.

Also in attendance are governors of Anambra, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, Osun, Rivers, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Zamfara, Kwara, Ondo, Bayelsa and Enugu states. The immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari is also in attendance.

The security chiefs included the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique.

Also present are National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar; Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Director- General of Department for State Service (DSS) Yusuf Magaji Bichi.