From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello even as hundreds of Nigerians blocked the Abuja-Kaduna expressway in Gauraka town in his state protesting rampant kidnappings in the area.

The governor was accompanied by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and governor of Ekiti state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Caretaker Committee and Borno state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

The meet may not be unconnected with the heightened insecurity in Niger state.

Recalled that Bello had recently announced that Boko Haram had hoisted their flag as they took territories in the state.

Protesters took to the highway in Gauraka, town Monday blocking the expressway and causing traffic gridlock that extended for a few kilometers along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

The governors declined to comment on the purpose of the meeting when they were approached on the purpose of their meeting

Details later…