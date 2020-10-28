Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with former Minister of Defence, Gen. T. Y. Danjuma (rted), at the State House, Abuja.

The Personal Assistant to the President (Photography), Sunday Aghaeze posted the pictures on his timeline on Facebook.

The agenda of the meeting was unknown to State House Correspondents as at the time of filing this report.

The meeting, it was gathered may not be unconnected with the ongoing critical consultations with major stakeholders in the country aimed at finding lasting solutions to the security and socio-economic challenges.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari was also part of the meeting.

Recalled that President Buhari had on October 23 presided over a crucial virtual meeting with former Nigerian leaders at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The leaders who participated in the meeting from their various locations were, Generals Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Goodluck Jonathan and Earnest Shonekan.

Buhari had also met with members of the nation’s security and intelligence community, on October 22 in Abuja, and later addressed the nation on the ENDSARS protests embarked upon by some aggrieved youths in the country.