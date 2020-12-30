From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the governor of Borno state, Prof Babagana Zulum, at the State House Abuja.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, confirmed this on a post he shared on Facebook with three pictures attached.

His post read: “President Buhari receives in audience Borno State Governor Prof. Babagana Zulum in State House on 30th Dec 2020”.

Although the Presidential Spokesman was silent on the purpose of the visit, it was however gathered that it was connected to the security challenges facing the state.

Recalled that on Saturday, at least three people were confirmed killed in one of the Borno communities in Hawul Local Government Area attacked by Boko Haram.

The insurgents reportedly destroyed schools, places of worship and other buildings during the attack on the four communities.

“About four communities, comprising Tashan Alade, Shafa, Azare, Sabon-Kasuwa and Debro, were affected by Saturday’s attack with schools, shops and places of worship destroyed by the insurgents,” Isa Gusau, the spokesperson to the governor had said in a statement.