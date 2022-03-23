President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised to open private e-mail accounts for actionable intelligence gathering to combat high profile crimes in Nigeria. President/Chairman Board of Trustees (BoT), Oil and Solid Mineral Producing Areas Landlords’ Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN), Bishop Udo Azogu, said: “There’s need for activation of security screening of individuals prospecting for elective offices.

“I strongly advise President Buhari to open private e-mail accounts to be handled by trusted aides for actionable intelligence gathering by informed members of the public who are afraid to confide in security operatives. Most high profile crimes are committed by powerful politicians who can easily overwhelm investigations by security agencies with stolen public money.

“These criminals in politicians’ garb warm their way right into the hearts of other gullible and corrupt politicians in high offices in quest of sensitive national appointment that only serve as sanctuaries from public scrutiny. Criminals are converting to politicians at an alarming rate because of the appurtenances of high political offices coupled with total absence of security screening.

“The country is on a free-fall to extinction and will be overrun by criminals in politicians if security screening of prospective political office seekers is not quickly activated.

“Many Nigerians are becoming victims of serious reprisals for giving sensitive information to security agencies. Some have even lost their lives or have their houses completely destroyed for reporting serious crimes.

“Pieces of information of strategic national interests are being withheld for fear of reprisals by powerful individuals who see themselves as sacred cows in the society. Insecurity is seamlessly ravaging the entire country with devastating impacts because of increasing vulnerability of local communities.

“We must build capacity in local communities to contain mounting security and administrative challenges. This is the OMPALAN initiative. An active society knows every criminal and can detect every crime.

“No one can commit a serious crime in an active society and blend easily with the people because everybody is under an active and dynamic radar. Good bounties should be placed on elusive criminals when serious crimes are committed.

“The reason some individuals behind high profile crimes go scot-free is because top security operatives have compromised their offices. This has instilled fear in members of the public who can provide actionable intelligence on serious crimes.

The benefits of initiating a presidential e-mail for holistic investigative goals are enormous. Security agencies will be able to ramp up efforts to shore up their constitutional responsibilities of crime prevention in a more professional manner aware that they are being keenly watched from the top. When such intelligence is received inter-agency investigation should be launched to forestall compromise and bring the culprits to book.”