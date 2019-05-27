Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with governors from the northern part of the country over rising insecurity in the region.

The meeting started around 12:30pm at the council chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Governors in attendance as at the time the meeting started were Kashim Shettima (Borno), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Aminu Bello Masari (Katisna) and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto).

Others were Muhammad, Badaru Abubakar, (Jigawa), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abubakar, Sani Bello, (Niger), and Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara).