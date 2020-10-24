Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies to deploy troops to Zamfara in order to halt the escalation of insecurity in the state.

This is even as the Governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle, has urged the President to intervene in the security situation in the state that has escalated since the disbandment of the Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), following the nationwide EndSARS protests.

Matawalle spoke to State House Correspondents after meeting with President Buhari to brief him on the latest security situation in the state. According to him, 20 people were killed on Wednesday in Talata Mafara Local Government, resulting in his visit to the Presidential Villa to solicit for immediate intervention of the president.

He said: “I came to brief Mr. President on the current security situation in the state. After the disbandment of SARS we had some challenges, particularly day before yesterday about 20 people were killed in Talata Mafara Local Government Area. So I am soliciting for Mr. President to intervene and see how we can have more security personnel to secure the state’s territory.

“I also informed him about some illegal mining activities taking place in the state. We have been able to form committee, a task force on illegal mining so that they can go round the state and fish out those behind the illegal mining activities.

“Most of the illegal miners are not Nigerians but with the support of army, police and other security agencies in the state, some of them were apprehended and repatriated to their respective countries. Those were the two issues we discussed with Mr. President.”

When reminded that SARS was disbanded because of allegations of extortion, rape and extra judicial killings and if he was not worried they could repeat same in the state, Matawalle replied that the disbanded police unit did well in the state.

Asked about President Buhari’s response, Matawalle said: “He directed the Chief of Staff to the president to take measures to connect with other relevant government agencies that we have discussed with about the issue of security. So, the Chief of Staff will contact the army, police and other security agencies to mobilize more security to the state with immediate effect.”