Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over Security Council meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also in attendance are the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, the

Others are the Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Also present are the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, the Director General of National, Department of State Services, DSS, Yusuf Bichi, the Director General, National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Rufa’i, and the Directorate of Military Intelligence.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd) are also in attendance.

Some of the Ministers attending the meeting are the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi and the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada.

Some security experts are expected to make presentations at the meeting.

Governors of the 36 states under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) have bemoaned the deteriorating security situation in the country pledging to meet with President Buhari and the service chiefs on the matter.