From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to sustained military and paramilitary presence in the North East within available resources.

Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum stated this in a media briefing after a meeting with President Buhari which involved Yobe State governor, Mai-Mala Buni, Borno and Yobe Elders’ Forum, former Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima and ministers of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Shehuri and Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu.

Zulum said President Buhari also heeded the the elders request for increased humanitarian support from the government, especially in the education sector.

“The Borno Elders’ Forum and Yobe Elders’ Forum met with Mr. President purposely to convey their appreciation to the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Muhammedu Buhari on all the efforts he has made to address insecurity in the region. Again, the elders forum raised their concerns to Mr president with a view to solving them, infrastructural deficits in Borno and Yobe states and the entire northern region. They also requested from the government sustained military operations which has been yielding fruitful results in recent times.

‘The president has responded positively. He told the government and people of Borno and Yobe states that he will do everything possible within the available resources to ensure sustainability of the ongoing military operations in the region. In terms of improving social economic situation of the region, we have also requested increased government support in terms of humanitarian support, in terms of education and others. The bottom-line is that we came here to thank Mr. President and to ensure increased military and para-military presence in Borno and Yobe states and indeed the entire northeast subregion with a view to ensuring security of the nation.”

In attendance were Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Statff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar.