From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to sustained military and paramilitary presence in the northeast within the available resources.

Governor Babagana Zulum made this disclosure to State House Correspondents after he and his Yobe State counterpart, Mai-Mala Buni led a joint delegation of Borno and Yobe Elder Forum, which comprised of former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima and Ministers of State Agriculture, Mustapha Shehuri and that of State-Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu.

Zulum said, President Buhari also heeded the elders request for increased government support in terms of humanitarian support, especially in education among others.

Speaking on the purpose of the visit, the governor said: “The Borno Elders’ Forum and Yobe Elders’ Forum met with Mr. President purposely to convey their appreciation to the federal government, under the distinguished leadership of President Muhammedu Buhari on all the efforts he has made to address insecurity in the region.

“Again, they (elders forum) have raised their concerns to Mr president with a view to solving them, infrastructural deficits in Borno and Yobe States and the entire northern region. They have also requested from the federal government sustained military operations which has been yielding fruitful results in recent times.

“So far so good, the president has responded positively. He told the government and people of Borno and Yobe states that he will do everything possible within the available resources to ensure sustainability of the ongoing military operations in the region.

“In terms of improving social economic situation of the region, we have also requested increased government support in terms of humanitarian support, in terms of education and others.

“The bottomline is that we came here to thank Mr. President and to ensure increased military and para-military presence in Borno and Yobe states and indeed the entire northeast subregion with a view to ensuring security of the nation.”

Also in attendance were Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Statff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar.

Also present at the meeting are the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rted) and the Director General of State Security Service, Yusuf Bichi.

Although as at the time of filing this report the purpose of the meeting has not been disclosed, it is believed to be related to security issues plaguing both states.