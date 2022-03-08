From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged traditional rulers in the country to be more proactive in their domains to help reduce the security situations in the country

He gave the advice in Lokoja during the installation and upgrading of 104 traditional rulers

Represented by the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohamed Maigari Dingyadi, who led a delegation to the state, Buhari stressed the need for traditional rulers to always work hand in hand with government to give timely and relevant information that could lead to break down of law and order.

He praised Governor Yahaya Bello for the pride of place he has given to the traditional institution in the state and urged other state governors

Buhari described the acceptance of the newly graded and upgraded chiefs as an indication of a cordial relationship existing between the government and the traditional institution and urged for a sustained working relationship towards sustained development.

In his address on the occasion, Governor Bello said the appointment and upgrading of 104 traditional rulers in the state showed the high premium his administration placed on the traditional institution and stressed he was committed to the welfare of traditional rulers in the state.

Among those handed their staff of office includes; 31 first class chiefs, 30 second class chiefs and 43 third class chiefs.

Making the presentation in Lokoja at the Muhammadu Buhari Civic Centre, Bello said the upgrade is in consonance with his administration’s commitment to accord the traditional institution a pride of place.

Bello described the place of the traditional institution in maintaining peace and security as very necessary, and urged the traditional rulers to sustain the peace and security in their domain.

The governor assured his administration will continue to work with the traditional institution in achieving peace and security, describing the traditional rulers as God’s representatives on earth.