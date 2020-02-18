Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on Tuesday, dashed the hope of many Nigerians when he declared that President Muhammadu Buhari, is not considering the suggestions that Service Chiefs should be sacked.

He categorically declared that the Service Chiefs would not be sacked anytime soon, as being demanded by some Nigerians, including human right lawyers and civil society organizations.

Mustapha spoke with in Abuja at public presentation of a book titled, “CAN, religion, politics and power in Nigeria” authored by the former General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samuel Salifu.

His words: “We are in a very difficult time now. We need everybody to be on board. We need synergy within the intelligent community, within the military formations that would help fight this war. When we begin to create cracks and divisions, who will be the beneficiaries? The adversaries are the ones that are going to exploit those deficiencies and further the cause of destabilising the nation.

“You don’t sack people like that. There are processes and I believe that at the right time, those processes will be followed. You don’t just wake up and say sack people, it doesn’t happen like that.”

He described the book as a reservoir of information, history, past years of struggle and

reason for government. “We are to show forth the righteousness of Christ in government. Righteousness, undoubtedly, exalt a nation. For those of us that find ourselves in the position of government, we are stewards and we are accountable to the Almighty after our years in office.”

He solicited the support of Nigerians and prayed for God’s mercy to continuously watch over the affairs of Nigeria.

Former Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan expressed concern over the rate of killings, stressing the need for Christians and Muslims to work together to make religious a factor of stability, unity, peace and prosperity.

He said: “There’s more easy way to peace and prosperity than war. We do not want to arrive at a point where a meeting will be called and people would not be able to attend because of fear of attacks. Things are very hard but it could be better. The priority of the Christian faith is not negotiable which everybody knows that.

“Many Christians in Nigeria feel persecuted. Please allow them to cry, so as to know when to help to stop those things which at making them to cry. We must live for all. So, the God that created the Boko Haram sects is the same God that created me. We must find a way of getting ourselves together. In Nigeria, it should be easy for us to see ourselves as human beings, as brothers and sisters”.

CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in his remarks, insisted that the primary responsibility of government is security of lives and property, thus charging government to put an end to the killings in the country,

Ayokunle said: “whatever is happening now will become history. This is why we should speak to those in government. I have said it again and again that the type of bloodshed that is going on in Nigeria is not going to be a good history for recall or references. People in government should fight violence in Nigeria because if they fail to accomplish a Nigeria where there is peace and security, it will be sad and it will be part of their history forever and ever.”

Elderstateman, Chief Edwin Clark, who was represented by former Nigeria Ambassador to Scandinavian, Godknows Igali, attributed the insecurity and disunity in Nigeria to religious differences.

He told President Muhammadu Buhari that the world is watching how he handles the next appointment for the presidency of the Court of Appeal as the position becomes vacant on March 4, 2020, when the tenure of current occupier will end, as well as the case of the Service Chiefs ,which he said will also be vacant soon.

He said: “I am very happy that the National Assembly, the Senate, wants to amend our Constitution. Like I stated recently in the media, religion should be one of the critical areas the Senate should look into. Religious difference has been one of the main problems causing insecurity and disunity in the country.

No religion should be regarded as superior to the other, or be given priority consideration.”