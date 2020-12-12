From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has described as unpatriotic outbursts, calls for President Muhammadu Buhari to act on security issues else the nation will break.

While noting that such “unpatriotic outbursts” are both unhelpful and unwarranted, the presidency warned that President Buhari will not succumb to threats and take decisions under pressure.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who stated this in a series of tweets on his verified tweeter handle @garshehu, said the national attention is needed now to deal with insecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Targeting those he said are using languages such as “the nation will break up,” the presidential media aide assured that President Buhari will not take decisions against the interest of Nigerians.

He tweeted: “The Presidency responds to the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the President to do one thing or another or else, in their language, “the nation will break up.”

“This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are both unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at a time of the Covid-19 health crisis.

“Repeat: this administration will not take any decision against the interests of 200 million Nigerians, who are the President’s first responsibility under the constitution, out of fear or threats especially in this hour of health crisis.

“The President as an elected leader under this constitution will continue to work with patriotic Nigerians, through and in line with the Parliamentary processes to finding solutions to structural and other impediments to the growth and wellbeing of the nation and its people.”

Garba had in October made similar comment while reacting to calls by individuals and groups for the restructuring of the country, describing such calls as unwarranted and unpatriotic.

He was reacting to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who joined other prominent Nigerians to call on the Federal Government, led by Buhari, to urgently restructure the country to save it from breakup.

The cleric, had at a symposium where he spoke alongside the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; former Governor of Cross River State and former presidential aspirant, Donald Duke and a former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, warned that it was either the country restructured as soon as possible or it broke up. “You don’t have to be a prophet to know that one,” he added. But Shehu had described such calls as “recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari has relocated to his home town, Daura, Katsina State for a week-long private visit, the presidency has said. According to a statement by Shehu, Buhari, will join the Federal Executive Council virtually on Wednesday, to be presided over by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

He said the aircraft carrying the President from Abuja landed at 4:45pm on Friday at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina where he was received by the Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, his deputy, Mannir Yakubu, senior government officials and the heads of security agencies in the state.

“While in Daura, President Buhari will carry out a number of private engagements but is expected to participate virtually in the meeting of the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday, to be presided over by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN. The President last visited his hometown in December 2019, having stayed away largely due to the global COVID-19 situation”, he added.