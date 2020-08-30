Against the backdrop of heightened concerns about security situation in the country, Governor Hope Uzodimma of lmo State has said that he is confident that President Muhammadu Buhari’s responsive initiatives in beefing up the nation’s defence arsenals and reinvigorating the security services would adequately address the challenges.

The governor noted that in response to the worries of some stakeholders, including members of the National Assembly over worsening security situation in the country, President Buhari took quick steps to reinvigorate the security services through procurement of modern arms and enhanced welfare for the troops, just as he announced plans to employ more men for the Armed Forces.

Uzodimma’s declaration came while responding to a question by newsmen in Abuja at the weekend on whether he was satisfied with arrangements on ground to curtail insecurity in the country.

He, however, urged foreign nations, especially the United States of America to support the Federal Government’s sustained onslaught against insurgency by availing it of latest weapons.

Uzodimma said that he believes that the renewed efforts of President Buhari in checkmating insecurity in all its ramifications would start yielding fruits sooner than later.

He noted that the recent virtual meeting the president held with the National Council of State and Security Chiefs was strategic in developing a collaborative template to tackle insecurity in the country.

He said that as a war commander, the president has been devising new ways of securing the country.

He noted that through increased budgetary allocation to the Armed Forces, Buhari has shown commitment towards ridding the country of insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality.

He urged the citizens to support the efforts of the president by providing useful information to the troops.

Uzodimma argued that criminals would not have easy access to targets without the help of unpatriotic elements.

The governor noted that Nigerians must appreciate the fact that security is a collective matter and, therefore, should support all measures adopted by the government.