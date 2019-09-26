Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has called for a review of the curriculum of the National Defence College (NDC).

Buratai has also called on the college to focus more on the strategic areas rather than on war aspects which the college is known for.

The army chief made the call when he received members of the Alumni Association of the National Defence College in his office at the army headquarters in Abuja.

He also told the delegations how the army had concluded plans to send Brigadier-Generals and Major-Generals to the college.

He said: “With the establishment of the Army War College, we will in the nearest future, see that Brigadier-Generals will be the ones attending the National Defence College. Once they are through with the army war college, they will be eligible for promotion to a Brigadier-General.

“When we see Brigadier-Generals and Major-Generals attending the NDC, there may be need to review the curriculum and move away from the war aspects to strategy, policy formulation and international approach.

“As regards the low level of patronage by members, I think the army will apply a carrot-and-stick method to see that members comply and pay their dues. So, the Chief of Policy and Plans will take note that for every year, I want to see the list of officers that have paid. Also, there will be 0.5 marks for their promotion to the next rank.

“If they pay their dues, not only those of the AANDEC, such things are responsibilities anybody should be interested in doing. Otherwise, we will recommend that you sack them or you remove them as members.

“We also assure you that we will support you as per your activities.”

Earlier, the AANDEC President, Maj Gen Garba Audu, (retd.) requested the support of the military in ensuring the success of its forthcoming activities and payment of dues by its members.