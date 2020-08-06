Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Former President of Yoruba Community in Benue State, Asiwaju Isaac Akinkunmi has harped on the need for the Federal Government to legalise guns in the hands of credible users for self-defence to mitigate against the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

“I feel there should be equally legal guns in the hands of credible persons, given the fact that illegal guns are in the hands of bandits, armed robbers and other criminals who go to places where the people are defenceless and massacre them.

Akinkunmi who is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tito Group of Companies was recently released after he was abducted from his Makurdi residence by kidnappers.

He gave the advice when officials of Benue State Motorcycle Association (BEMOA), Makurdi branch as well as the state chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) paid him a solidarity visit at his office on Thursday.

He noted that it had become necessary to advocate for credible persons to be allowed to legally own guns because attackers are taking advantage of the defencelessness of citizens to attack them.

He stated that the increasing level of insecurity in all parts of the country is occasioned by the small and light weapons which found its way into the hands of wrong people even when the government insisted on retrieving licenced guns from individuals.

“As it is in Nigeria now, there is no balance of power. The balance has shifted to the hands of criminals. So, there should be legalisation of guns in the hands of credible people,” he said.

Akinkunmi who noted that it was not proper for unarmed vigilante to face well armed criminals further advocated for the establishment of armed State Police in the country.

He maintained that governments must live up to its responsibility by providing security for Nigerians and endeavour to spend money on things which would create jobs for unemployed youths.

Earlier, the Makurdi branch chairman of BMOA, Comrade Nyitutsa Ayatse as well as the leader of SWAN, Elder Law Possible Ediba, they had come to felicitate with the business man over his released from the kidnappers den.

Ayatse said when the news of Akinkunmi broke, members of the association fasted and prayed for his release and had planned to stage a peaceful protest before they learnt of his freedom from captivity.