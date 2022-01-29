From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Cyber Crime Expert, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Adeka (rtd) is calling on the federal government to do more in caging the sponsors of all forms of insecurity that has bedeviled the country.

Adeka made the call on Friday while speaking with newsmen during the unveiling of a Mosque in Lafia the Nasarawa State Capital, explaining that in doing so, it would go a long way in tackling insecurity in the country.

Reacting on the efforts of security agencies in the country in tackling insecurity, the Cyber Crime experts disclosed that bandits, kidnappers and other forms of terrorism, have those that are sponsoring them while charging them ensure adequate security information is at their disposal.

” What we are doing is not fighting the conventional war, we are fighting a terrorist war.

” A terrorist war is not a war where the enemies are identified, you will not know them, they will strike and run away.

” What I will advise is that intelligence should be the leading light of every security operation.

” I will advised those in- charge of security management to make sure that all their operations are intelligent driven so that the damage will be minimal and the enemies will find it more tough.

” Secondly, it is not enough to chase the foot soldiers (criminals) living their sponsors because the foot soldiers need resources and these resources are provided by the sponsors.

” So those providing these weapons and supporting to maintain these weapons and ammunition with resources including cash, government should make all efforts to get them identified and cage them. It will be more effective than chasing the criminals while their sponsors are there providing more support

“if you killed 1000 bandits or terrorists is not good to be as effective as caging 10 sponsors of terrorism” Rtd General Adeka stressed.

Adeka also commended the military and other security agencies in combating crime in the country.

” The military is doing the best it can, given the limited resources at its disposal supported by other security agencies,” he said.

The Rtd General who is also an Islamic Scholar had assured of his determination to preach the message of unity, peace and oneness to its followers as the Chief Imam of the new mosque for the overall development of the State and the country at large .