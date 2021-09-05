From Gyang Bere, Jos

The 3 Division of the Nigerian Army has described as needless the call by some youths for the removal of the General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Major General Ibrahim Ali, despite his tireless efforts in ensuring lasting peace in Plateau State.

The youths under the Coalition of Plateau Ethnic Youths Nationalities had called for the removal of the GOC over alleged in ability to direct the military to stem the purported killings in Jebbu Miango, a community that shares boundary with the 3 Division.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 3 Division, Major Eli Lazarus, in a statement said the call came barely 24 hours after the visit of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor to Jos, where he interacted with critical stakeholders and had fruitful discussions on the need for the peace loving people of the state to support security agencies to restore lasting peace in the state.

He said: “This attack on the person of the GOC is an unnecessary distraction in the effort to restore sustainable peace on the Plateau. We therefore appeal to the group and other groups to stop dissipating energy attacking the person of the GOC rather. They should concentrate on building peace in the state.

“All organised groups in Plateau State should understand that they have a responsibility to contribute positively to the peace building effort in the State in particular and the nation as a whole. In this regard, if the group has any suggestion, credible information or specific issue to be addressed to fast track the restoration of lasting peace on the Plateau, it should feel free to make such suggestions to security agencies,” Lazarus said.

