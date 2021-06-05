From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has waded into the insecurity challenges in the state, urging opposition leaders and other political players to sheath their swords in the interest of the peace.

The clerics, addressing reporters shortly after a courtesy call on Governor Hope Uzodinma at the Government House, Owerri, on Saturday, said that they had come to offer a lasting solution to the insecurity challenge threatening the peaceful existence of the state.

His Eminence, Samuel Uche, Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, who briefed reporters, emphasised that one of their functions is playing a fatherly role to the nation, and the problem in Imo, he noted, is not beyond God.

The Prelate affirmed that God has brought them together to intervene in the grievances between the state government and its opposition with a view of finding lasting peace in the state.

He vowed that in doing that, they would be fair, honest and transparent to all parties irrespective of their affiliations.

Bishop Uche enjoined all the political oppositions to the state government to rally around the governor and embrace peace in order to move the state forward.

‘We want to demonstrate that we love Imo State. We are not politicians and we love everybody. We want to take steps to bring peace to Imo. It’s not known for the destruction of lives and properties. We are known for the dignity of labour.

‘What is happening is insulting to us. So, we want to make sure peace returns. Anybody that is aggrieved, we reconcile them with each other to make sure that there is peace. Without peace, nothing moves. Whoever is at fault, we would tell the person, no matter whose ox is gored, appointed to this position, God has made us fathers of the nation and we must demonstrate it with dignity, decorum, transparency and honesty in everything we do.

‘Everybody that is offended should sheath their sword. Nobody should allow themselves to be hired as “unknown” gunmen or bandits to destroy either federal government property or any other. Trouble is an ill wind that blows nobody any good,’ the prelate said.