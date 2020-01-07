Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is demanding that the United Nations, United States of America, United Kingdom and other developed countries assist Nigeria in securing lives of citizens against Boko Haram, Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and other insurgents.

CAN lamented the upsurge in attacks on Nigerians in recent months, particularly Christians in the north, saying the country’s security institutions appear to have ran out of ideas and abilities to contain the insurgents.

President of the Christian group, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement by his media aide, Bayo Oladeji, yesterday, appealed to developed countries with military might to help Nigeria’s security agencies before the insecurity situation gets out of hand.

Dr. Ayokunle said in the north, Boko Haram insurgents and ISWAP had intensified attacks on Christians and predominantly Christian communities.

Said Ayokunle: “CAN Chairman in Michika, Adamawa State, Rev. Lawan Andimi, was abducted by Boko Haram terrorists some days back when they invaded the predominant Christian community. Although, we were told that troops repelled the terrorists, but not until they had successfully forced Rev. Andimi into their Toyota Hilux and took him away.

“The innocent cleric, in a video footage released by his captors, has been making appeal to the Federal Government, the Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umar Fintri, and the leadership of CAN to come to his aid.

“As if that was not enough, there was a banditry attack on Kasaya village, another Christian community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday about 6:30 am. The attackers abducted 41 people, including a Pastor, Rev. Joshua Samaila. Up till now, nobody knows what has become of them. Similarly, on November 27, 2019, Mr. Bitrus Bwala, a principal lecturer at the College of Education, Gashua, Yobe State, and 10 others, all Christians, were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists. Bwala in a short video released recently cried out for help. But up till now, the government was yet to secure their freedom or say anything about them.

“These are all evidences of Christian persecution in the country, and when we cried out in support of the position of the US government, some people would say it was untrue.”