Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Christian Association of Nigeria has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to review the security architecture in the face of the numerous security challenges in the nation.

Chairman of the association in Kano State Reverend Samuel Adeyemo made the call, yesterday during his remark at the “Pastors Solemn Assembly for the Peace and Security of the Church in Kano State” held at that Believers Fellowship Baptist Church in Kano State.

“If the Federal Government needs to reshuffle the security apparatus in the land to get it right, let them do so as these things are no longer pleasing. We have the expertise, we have the materials, let them use it all to ensure that this nation is secured,” he said at the event attended by scores of pastors and leaders of different churches in the state.

He explained that Nigerians in the North East were being attacked by insurgent on daily basis just as others resident outside the North East were overwhelmed by acts of banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery on the highways and in their homes.

He said all these were enough reasons to pray for the nation and the Church of Christ in the country even as he specifically observed that God has been merciful to the city of Kano, saying that the Lord has shielded Kano from the growing wave of insecurity in neighbouring states.

He held that coming together of all the pastors in the state for a solemn prayer on security and peace of the Church was an acknowledgement of the protection of God and a prayer for the sustenance of the peace.

He appreciated the efforts of the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the various security agencies for their roles and urged them to rededicate their efforts.

The chairman also said the association has initiated moves to ensure that no fake pastor or prophet is allowed to operate in the state, while warning those engaged in the act of false prophesy to desist from it as God’s wrath would catch up with them.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has deployed four newly acquired Mine Resistant Anti-Ambush Personnel (MRAP) Vehicles to the theatre of counter insurgency operations in the Northeast.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, represented by the Chief of Training and Operations, Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh, inducted the vehicles, yesterday, in Maigumeri super camp in Maiduguri.

The MRAPS which was handed over to the Special Forces Command, was unveiled by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, in July.

Buratai said the MRAP vehicles would offer increased firepower, enhanced force protection against small arms as well as improved capability.

He said that the induction ceremony was a boost to operational capability to decisively prosecute the ongoing counterterrorism operations.

He, however warned that deploying the equipment without strong will and determination by men, cannot win war.

Earlier, the Commander, Special Forces Command, Maj.-Gen. Mhounday Ali, said the provision of the MRAPs would spur the command to ensure that remnants of ISWAP and Boko Haram were swept off Nigeria’s territory.

He said the command had resolved since its establishment in 2018 to look inward in fabricating the needed weapons and vehicle spares.

According to him, the command has also resolved that the hunt for ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists and their leaders will continue to soar until it is brought to an end in favour of the country.