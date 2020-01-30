Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared three days of fasting and prayers to seek God’s Face and His intervention in the affairs of Nigeria, particularly the rising cases of insecurity which recently led to the death of Pastor Lawan Andimi, a senior CAN leader in Adamawa state.

A statement from CAN indicated that the fasting with prayer will be from January 31st to 2nd of February, 2020, and every local church is expected to observe the spiritual exercise.

CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, who signed the statement admonished local churches to meet in the evening of each day of fasting and in prayers to seek the Face of God and His intervention.

He listed 17 prayer points where churches should focus on during the spiritual exercise, notably, economy, governance, freedom, deliverance and most importantly, insecurity which, they said, is fast threatening the peace and unity of Nigeria.

He also asked church leaders to hold prayer walk on Sunday, 2nd February, 2020, pronouncing Jesus, the Prince of Peace as Lord and carrying placards saying ‘No’ to further killings.

He added: “Churches, in the cause of the prayer walk, should also demand that Federal and State governments should rise up to their responsibility of securing lives and property of the citizens.”

Recently, CAN has strongly registered its discontent with the state of affairs in Nigeria, particularly the security situation. It has repeatedly called for the sack and replacement of service chiefs with people that would bring fresh ideas and solution to the security problem in Nigeria.