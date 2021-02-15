By Lukman Olabiyi

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State chapter will on Saturday, February 20 hold a prayer session for Nigeria, to seek for peace across the country.

This was disclosed in a statement made available from the office of the Chairman, Lagos State CAN, Bishop Stephen Adegbite which was signed by his media aide, Rev. Oladapo Daramola.

CAN in the statement stated that organizing such kind of prayer programme for the country is not new because it is a annual event which was in their calendar.

The prayer programme known as the Inter-Denominational Divine Service, IDDS 2021, with the theme: A New Beginning , A New Dawn And A New Glory (Genesis 1: 1-3).

The association held that the programme will draws thousands of christians from every part of the state under one roof to pray for and commit the state and the nation into the able hands of the Almighty God.

The statement read in part:,“the situation in the country makes it imperative for christians to gather and pray. The level of insecurity in the land which has continued to generate palpable tension in almost every State of the federation is such that requires God’s people to seek his face for divine solution. While we will continue to unequivocally demand good governance and other deliverables that will make live meaningful and comfortable for Nigerians from governments at all levels especially the Federal Government in this case, what is equally expected of us as we are charged in the scriptures is to ‘watch and pray’ hence the need for this solemn assembly which will afford us the opportunity of lifting our voices to God who has the capacity to make all things wrong right.”

“Lagos is the economic capital of Nigeria and it remains the centre that holds everything together considering there is no ethnic nationality that is not represented here. That is why Lagos State CAN sees the need to organise this event and we are trusting that God will hearken to our prayers and restore peace to every nooks and cranny of this country. No doubt, people are tired and weary and millions are living in fear coupled with the economic hardship which is one of the many reverberative effects of the global meltdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But we cannot fail in believing in God. With him, all things are possible.”

The statement further disclosed that Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, his cabinet members, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly and the Judiciary arm and many religious leaders of different Blocs of CAN will also be present at the service scheduled to hold at LAWNA Territorial Headquarters of the Apostolic Church.

While, the Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche will be delivering the homily at the service as the guest preacher.