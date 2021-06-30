From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) Reverend Olasupo Ayokunle would be leading other notable clerics to Imo State on Friday for a prayer rally over the insecurity challenge in the Southeast.

According to the State chairman of the Imo State chapter of CAN, Reverend Divine Eches, the meeting which has its theme as prayer for peace and prosperity of Ndigbo, tagged ‘in such a time like this’ would be held at the Heroes Square, Owerri by 10 am.

Addressing newsmen on Monday on the programmes of event, Eches noted that the association is concerned about the restoration of peace in the zone. Although he revealed that the prayer rally will also be held in other zones of the country for the overall interest of the country’s insecurity challenges but maintained that the State has been chosen for its recent predicaments.

“When there is no peace,there wouldn’t be any hotel,when there’s no peace ,there’s no business, no peace ,no schools,everything will be closed and that is why we are praying for that peace in our land now.” Eches said.

Also speaking, the State chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria(PFN),Bishop Titus Akanabu who also anchors the invitees of senior bishops of Nigeria to the event revealed that the zone will never remain the same after the prayer sessions.

Eches also disclosed that, former military head of State, Yakubu Gowon is expected to arrive alongside CAN delegations from North central and other zones in the country including the President of Nigeria Baptist Convention,Reverend Israel Akanji.

