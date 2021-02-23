Canadian government has warned its citizens against ‘non-essential’ travel to Nigeria due to the high level of insecurity and crime.

A series of warnings came in a travel advisory on the website of the Canadian government.

Canadians are advised to “avoid non-essential travel to Nigeria due to the unpredictable security situation throughout the country and the significant risk of terrorism, crime, inter-communal clashes, armed attacks and kidnappings.”

Listed under the ‘avoid all travel’ category are Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara in the North West; Northeastern states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa and Yobe; and Imo and Anambra in the South East.

The travel advisory noted that acts of terrorism and kidnapping were likely to occur in the listed states, as well as inter-communal and sectarian violence.

In the Niger Delta, Canada urged its citizens to be alert as the security situation in the region ranges from conflicts between militant groups and armed robbery to kidnapping. Piracy was also listed as an ongoing threat in light of ship hijackings in the Gulf of Guinea.

The Federal Capital Territory and Calabar, capital of Cross River State, are areas considered more stable and developed compared to the rest of the country, though the advisory asked its citizens to exercise a high degree of caution.

In Lagos and neighbouring states of Ogun, Osun and Ondo, the advisory noted the increase in kidnappings for ransom targeting foreigners.

“Those crimes, often perpetrated by small groups of armed individuals, are indiscriminate. Residents and foreigners alike have been abducted and held captive, sometimes for days, until a ransom was paid. Deaths have also been reported.”

Canadian government said in the advisory.

The advisory noted poor infrastructure of the road system in the country, citing incidents of armed carjacking across Nigeria, asking its citizens to avoid car hire services, taxis and late-night commutes.