From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has said the country’s security challenges cannot be solved through use of force.

This was even as he asked President Muhammadu Buhari to bring all warring groups across the country to a table to iron out all contending issues.

Iwuanyanwu stated this when he received Vanguard of Good Leadership and Epitome of Hope and Integrity Award of Selfless Service to Humanity from the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria and Inter-Faith Youth Council of Nigeria in Abuja.

Iwuanyanwu also wondered why any section of the country would be thinking of breaking away when the world is already a global village, saying there was no sense in it.

He stated that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari had made a lot of progress in infrastructure, but that insecurity was the major reason Buhari was brought to power, adding that the protection of lives and property was the essence of government.

He decried the wanton killings in some states, especially where people are killed at night while sleeping, including pregnant women.

“You have seen it already and you know that this is very serious and bad. I think that the government should now realise that this thing cannot be solved through the barrel of gun. Every time they say they are on top of it, every time they said they have done this. So, I think it has reached a point when the government should realise that peace cannot be attained from barrels of gun. It is now time to start searching for these people. Go to South West, go to Igboho; go to South East, get all those people who are causing trouble, bring them together, they are your children, they are Nigerians, let us know what is the matter. That will be the best solution because it will save us money.”