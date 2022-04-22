By GILBERT EKEZIE

Considering the increasing cases of insecurity, killings and poor economic situation of the country, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace, Most Revd. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, has renewed the call by the Catholic Bishops Conference asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign since he could not be able to secure Nigerians and provide the necessary infrastructure that would affect the lives of Nigerians

He made the call during the Blessing and Commissioning of the Lumen Christi TV, Retreat and Media Centre at Osapa. Lekki, Lagos State..

Martins said that Nigeria is almost in a state of war and that is no longer tolerable.

He expressed that the issue of insecurity has been before the present administration, but regretted that the Buhari government was able to win elections because of the promises they made that insecurity would be a thing of the past, but failed to live by their promises.

” The present administration was able to win elections because of their promises. Unfortunately it is not the case now. In fact, we feel a lot more insecure now than before. We are now in a country where we see bandits attack military formations that have arms and ammunition, they attack them with such boldness. An airport that is supposed to be a tight security area is also attacked . Our country is almost like in a state of war. It is a mess and a situation that is getting out of hands.”

Martins also observed that the Nigerian government is not doing well enough at all, so they need to be challenged always. “The Catholic Bishops Conference at noon point in time asked Buhari to resign if he is not in position to take responsibilities of leading the nation and secure the lives of Nigerians. It is obvous that our government is not doing enough at all and we will continue to challenge them.”

The Archbishop advised that as politicians prepare for 2023 elections, Nigerians must listen very carefully to what they say about securing the nation. and should ask them particular things that they need to do, so that the same old story and empty promises would not continue to be heard. “We need the elections, so I cannot say that it should not hold, but let our people prepare themselves adequately to ensure they listen well to whatever people are saying and then get their voters card and vote with conscience, not according to monies that people give to them or any other inducement.”

He explained that the Lumen Christi TV retreat andMedia Centre is not only for the Catholic church and members, but a project whose benefit would go far and wide.”The Retreat Centre is a place provided for the purpose of providing a conducive atmosphere for people to catch their breath, reflect and to think and to reconnect with God, which also would be available for anyone who wants to use it for that purpose.

Founder and Chairman of Lumen Christi Television Network, Mr. Soji Olagunju, said the centre is for the propagation of the gospel and purely catholic television, as against the circular ones.

He informed that the TV is dicated to Christ , for the proclamation of the gospel from the Catholic Church perspective. “We do live broadcasts of daily mass, inclusive of Sundays. I never thought of it, it was divine instruction that it should be done. In fact, it took me about five years to come to the reality of considering doing something like this. This is not a business, but for the spreading of the gospel and propagating the catholic faith, which is the mother church.”

Olagunju explained that the retreat and media centre has floors and fitted with about 76 fully air-conditioned rooms for meetings, seminars, conferences etc for individuals, families and groups. ” The media centre has facilities to train people in Mass Communication and acting. We are in partnership with St. Augustine”s University and offer certificate and diploma courses.”

National Director of Social Communication of the Catholic Church, Very Rev. Fr Micheal Umoh stated that the aim of the Retreat Centre is to encourage spirituality and bring people closer to God , while the Media Centre aims at providing people with needed skills in cinematography, graphic design, editing and many others.

The event was graced by Priests, Religious Leaders and dignitaries from far and near, including former Director of Social Communication, Catho;ic Archdiocese of Lagos.Monsignor Gabriel Osu.