Insecurity: Catholic bishops, faithful shut down Abuja in protest

1st March 2020
Abuja Metro, Cover, National
Insecurity: Catholic bishops, faithful shut down Abuja in protest
Fred Ezeh, Abuja

An aggrieved group of the Catholic faithful led by bishops have shut down Abuja in protest over unending killings in Nigeria which is perceived to be targeted at Christians particularly in northern Nigeria.

The protesters are demanding urgent action from the Federal Government to rescue the Christians in captivity, particularly Leah Sharibu, the Chibok schoolgirls and others held by Boko Haram terrorists.

They defied a Sunday afternoon heavy downpour in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to hold a planned prayer procession. In large numbers and under police protection, the aggrieved Catholics matched from the National Ecumenical Centre to Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Church, Area 3, Garki.

The prayer procession is being led by CBCN President Bishop Augustine Akubueze, supported by other Catholic bishops from across Nigeria who gathered for the first CBCN conference of the year.

The former Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, joined in the protest.

Community leaders in Enugu petition IGP over police harassment

