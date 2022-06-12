From Ben Dunno, Warri

The national President of Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Comrade (Dr) Kehinde Prince Taiga, has applauded Delta state Police Commissioner, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, for his unrelenting efforts in crime fighting and commitment in bringing to bearest minimum cases of human rights abuses in the state.

Passing a vote of confidence on the Delta Police Command boss in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri yesterday, CDHR, noted that it took the Rights group quite sometimes to study and monitor the activities of the CP Muhammed Ali before arriving at the decision to recognize and applaud him publicly.

Specifically, he noted that what endeared the Police Commissioner to the foremost human right group was the way and manner he carried out community policing by engaging the local vigilantes and anti cult groups in fighting crime at the various community level which had yielded positive results in crime fighting.

Also worthy of note was his quick response to criminal cases in any part of the state and this he had demonstrated by the record time his men visits crime scenes whenever his attention was drawn to such by anybody in the community no matter how high or low the position of such a person in the society.

“Then the area that concerns us mostly as human rights group in the state is the violation of citizens rights by the law enforcement agencies and we can attest to the fact that the Delta state police Commissioner, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, had scored a very high point on ensuring zero tolerance to cases of human rights abuses in the state since he assumed office at the Command”.

“We have had the course to intervene in some cases of human rights infringements by by some policemen at the various police units in the state but we are happy to see that once we draw the attention of CP Ali to such, the cases were given utmost attention and addressed as quickly as possible”.

“Again, we have seen so many policemen misbehaved in their duty post before now and go Scot freee with such misbehaviour but such attitude had changed over time since this CP came on board a d that’s because these officers are aware that the CP Ali does not take nonsense and once such reports gets to him, he takes action immediately”.

“We are not trying to paint a picture of a saint here but we have worked with many Police Commissioner in the state including the present Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman, and we are proud to say that the present CP has done well by emulating the present IGP who himself displayed a favorable disposition to human rights cases and crime fighting while at the helms of affairs at Delta Command”.

“It is on this note that I urged the good people of Delta state to cooperate with the Delta Police Commissioner and work with him so that he can continue to keep us safe from crimes as he had been doing since he came to the state, he concluded.

