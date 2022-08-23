From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Northern Socio-Economic Recovery Team, has defended the Chief of Defence Staff, Leo Irabor, against an allegation of partiality in the fight against banditry.

Amalgamated Arewa Youth Groups, had claimed that Maj.-Gen. Irabor was militarising other zones but romancing with Niger Delta militants.

The group made the allegation during a protest at the headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited in which they demanded the termination of a multi-million dollar pipeline contract awarded to former Niger Delta agitator, Government Ekpemupolo popularly known as Tompolo.

But the Northern Socio-Economic Recovery Team, in a statement on Tuesday, parried the claim, adding that the protesters were sponsored by those engaging in illegal bunkering and benefitting from the security challenges in the Northern region.

Its Convener, Yusuf Gidado and Secretary, Danladi Goni, said: “The people that bankrolled your protest didn’t tell you the areas to concentrate. It seems your protest was bankrolled by those benefitting from the security challenges.

“As stakeholders who are monitoring developments in our region, we are appalled by their wild and unsubstantiated allegation against the military and CDS.

“Or is it that Amalgamated Arewa Youth Groups is being backed by those benefitting from illegal bunkering in the country?

“The misguided youths should tell us the linkage between pipeline protection contract awarded by the Ministry of Petroleum and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“The CDS since his appointment has visited the Niger Delta region several times and intensified the fight against illegal oil bunkerers.

This has saved the country hundreds of billions of naira. Could that be the anger of Amalgamated Arewa Youth Groups and those bankrolling them?

“The synergy being promoted by the CDS has ensured that bandits and terrorist groups in our region are under fire leading to mass surrender.

“Are members of the so called Amalgamated Arewa Youth Groups happy over the situation in Northern Nigeria? Are they aware it will takes us decades to recover from the banditry and insurgency that has plagued the region?

“We are beginning to think they are being sponsored by those who are angry with ongoing successful military operations in the region.”