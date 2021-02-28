From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Elder statesman Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has kicked against the federal government’s change of Service Chiefs as a means of ending the insecurity challenges in the country.

He noted that Nigeria’s security problems have gone beyond experimenting with who heads the various security institution in the country, as he called on the government to expedite action to arrest the situation.

Iwuanyanwu, who spoke to Daily Sun in Owerri, also pointed out that except the government changes its tactics, it can never subdue Boko Haram and bandits increasingly terrorising the country.

‘I want to take this opportunity to advise this government again, the war they are fighting, the way they are fighting that war, they cannot win. They have changed service chiefs, they are not going to do any miracle because Boko Haram has infiltrated into the communities, they’ve convince them that they can provide their needs, some of the natives are with them,’ he said.

‘What we completely require is to completely restructure the country, restructure the security, restructure the economy, restructure the governance, Nigeria should have a federal police, state and local government police.

‘If they have this arrangement in the North-East, they would have engaged this people when they came in, their plan is to conquer the whole Nigeria, what they did in Benue is a clear evidence of what they can do, I think we should come together and solve our problem instead of blaming one another,’ Iwuanyanwu said.

Iwuanyanwu has also condemned the northern governors blaming the southeast governor and their leaders as problems behind insecurity in Nigeria.

According to him ‘northern governors meeting and warning southeast governors and their leaders is not acceptable, the issue is that this people have put the country into a mess, Boko Haram is the problem we have today, I don’t know why they should blame southeast leaders, tax payers money have been expended to fight Boko Haram .

‘And ISWAP claiming they own the land in West Africa , this people have not just created problem in all parts of the country , they are now armed, carrying AK-47, they tell you is for their self defence, if that’s the case then every Nigeria should carry it. Igbo has no problem, we have been very patient because of the experience we have had,’ Iwuanyanwu stated.

The elder statesman has also condemned ransoms being paid to Boko Haram kidnappers. He said if proper strategies were employed in combating the menace caused by the group, it would do a lot to save tax payers money used by the government as ransom.

‘They have formed kidnapping groups which kidnap people and school children and when they kidnap, government use tax payers money to pay ransom, look at what happened in Niger State, they have been released, who will say that they did not pay ransom, the ransom they paid is tax payers money. I think the matter is serious and provocative and I don’t want them to offend the Igbos because we are the people suffering.’