A 10-man Chinese delegation will be visiting Nigeria on Saturday and the following week to meet with the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, over the increasing rate of insecurity in the country.

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, disclosed the development in Abuja during the presentation of October 1 Scholarship China-Nigeria Friendship to 50 students of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Cui who said the security situation in the country is critical, disclosed that the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping and the Chinese Central Government, is really concerned about the situation in Nigeria.

The Chinese envoy added that it is not only the Nigerian people and the Nigerian Government that are concerned about the situation in the country, but also Chinese nationals in Nigeria.

