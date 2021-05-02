Ben Dunno, Warri

Concerned over the state of insecurity across the country, a religious body; ‘Christian Movement For Transformation of Nigerian System of Government to Biblical Theocracy’, has assured of God’s intervention in ending the ongoing terrorism acts currently threatening the nation’s corporate existence.

Making this revelation while addressing newsmen in Warri, weekend, the body however gave two conditions that must be the met by those at the helms of affairs before this divine intervention can come to play in ending the forces of darkness currently hovering over the nation.

One of such conditions according to the body was the need for the nation to have a name change from the present Federal Republic of Nigeria to Sovereign Theocratic State of Saints (STSS) and the immediate abolition of the country’s 1999 Constitution and its replacement with a divine based constitution.

In a speech delivered by one of its frontline leaders, Evangelist Ifeanyichukwu Kelvin Lawrence, the Christian group also presented what he described as the roadmap to the transformation of the Nigerian system of government to Biblical Theocracy.

According to body; “The fundamental objectives that God laid out for the new country are: Change of name of the country from the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Sovereign Theocratic State Of Saints”.

“Abolishment of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) to uphold, protect, preserve and enforce strict compliance to the tenets of the Bible-based laws,

“Elimination of poverty in the country with an investment of $1.2 trillion into the economy by way of stocks, for the development of three modern cities of six million residents on a 620, 000 hectares of forest land area in each Region/Province, Stem astronomic increase in moral decadence in society,

“Sweeping away the venom of bribery, corruption, advanced freep fraud and money ritual activities from the country through government’s seizure of illegal wealth, end Islamist terrorism, Fulani herdsmen attacks, banditry and IPOB separatism struggle in the country, among others,” he noted.

While giving hope for a new Nigeria in the nearest future, he urged the authorities to find enduring solutions to the lingering problems of terrorism, killer herdsmen, banditry and the IPOB separatist struggle across the country, noting that Nigeria will not know peace unless government handles the issues with utmost care.

The group also advocated proscription of idolatrous and cultural practices in the country and called for the unification of existing church denominations into one entity under State control with the installation of a National High Priest who’ll be selected through a divine proclamation after a contest similar to that of biblical Elijah and the prophets of Baal.

The group urged the federal government to stamp out money ritual activities from the country “with an iron broom through government seizure of illegal wealth and death penalty passed on the offender through an open transparent court process.”

He said divine revelations have already unveiled that the country would soon secure “blanket recovery of 1.2 trillion USA Dollars stolen wealth of the country by way of a supernatural outbreak of plague of incurable severe epilepsy and white leprosy attack against the persons who have stolen or inherited part of the stolen wealth of the country.

“And against the person’s entire family members who enjoy the stolen wealth with the person until they make a public confession of the crime and full restitution of the value of what they stole and add to it five per cent of the value in a live televised Messiah Committee of Truth and Reconciliation (MCTR) Public hearing of the crime.”