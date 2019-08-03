The abduction of five RCCG pastors in Ondo and killing of a priest, Rev. Father Paul Offu in Enugu State have continued to elicit reactions from prominent Nigerians and groups.

Those who spoke to Saturday Sun on the development expressed worries over the spate of violence and killings in the country.

Reacting on the abduction of five RCCG pastors, the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin said such kinds of incidents would continue to happen so long as the government cannot enforce the law.

He said: “When people commit crime, they should be punished. They say they would deploy drones and CCTVs but let us see how it would work when the government cannot enforce the laws against the perpetrators of these crimes.”