He said: “When people commit crime, they should be punished. They say they would deploy drones and CCTVs but let us see how it would work when the government cannot enforce the laws against the perpetrators of these crimes.”

The spokesman for the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Uche Achi-Okpaga decried the insecurity situation in the country, saying it is only disintegration that is remaining in Nigeria today.

He said the spate of violence in the country without commensurate response from the authorities is pushing people to resort to self-help.

His words, “That the Fulani herders are attacking and killing people has become a beer parlour secret but what surprises me is that when you talk about it, people ask you why are you mentioning the Fulani people. These people are arrested for a crime and tomorrow, they would be released; why? But in the same country, people are free to ascribe all kinds of crimes to IPOB and Niger Delta militants who have done nothing.”