Fred Itua, Abuja

Some Christian leaders have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to revisit some of the decisions reached at the national confab organised by the former President Goodluck Jonathan. The Christian leaders are members of United Nigerian Chaplaincy Corps.

Briefing newsmen on the scheduled international peace conference scheduled to hold in Abuja this week, leader of the group, Professor Jidejisos Josiah Ejieh, noted that some of the decisions reached at the national confab are critical for the development of the country.

Professor Ejieh pointed out that decisions of the confab, which dealt with the issues of ethnicity, rotational presidency and others are very necessary if the country must move and achieve national growth and development.

“Let the present administration revisit the confab decisions. This is a confab,which all tribes and region of the country came together to take. So, there is the need to revisit it for national development.

“I believe that if we must enjoy peace in Nigeria, Nigerians should allow anybody who is at the helm of affairs to carry everybody along in governance, not just carrying some section of the country. And also we should allow every Nigerian to contribute his or her quota to national development, because every Nigerians is needed in the development of the country,” he said.

He explained the essence of conference is to ensure that Nigeria remains an indivisible nation and to re-brand the minds of Nigerians to believe that togetherness is the best key than division.

Ejieh, who also an international commandant general of chaplains for the corps, added that this year’s conference is particularly important since it also aims at re-strategising and putting Nigeria where it ought to be in the comity of nations.

He explained that through internal investigation, the group discovered that the major problems facing Nigeria are insecurity, joblessness and disunity, adding that it is better to jaw-jaw than to war-war.