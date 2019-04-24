Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Acting Secretary General of the national body of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mr. Joseph Daramola has said that despite unabated kidnapping and insurgency which have the potential of threatening the unity of Christians in Nigeria, the faithful have remained united.

Mr. Daramola noted that most of the targets of insecurity in the country were Christians, pointing out that one day, it will a thing of the past.

“The Israelites suffered hardship but God eventually freed them from the Egyptians after several years in the hands of Pharaoh.

“One day this insecurity will come to an end. It is on this note that I want to commend the Chairman of Kaduna State CAN, Reverend Joseph Hayab for ensuring that succor is brought to insecurity victims in the internally Displaced person camps in Kaduna.

“Hope is not lost for the victims, God will wipe away tears of those that are crying over this insecurity. God will reign Supreme in Nigeria, and Christians will ever remain united despite the Security threat to disunite them”.

The CAN Scribe called government to secure the environments of the affected communities, just as he advised the people to protect themselves against activities of the bandits.

Earlier, the Chairman of Kaduna State chapter of CAN, Rev. Joseph Hayab recalled various attacks on Kajuru and Sanga communities, leading to loss of lives and property as well as a place of worship.

Hayab said relief materials worth millions of naira were contributed by various churches for Seven IDPs camps in the areas.

He specifically said that 100 bags of fertilizer and 100 bundles of roofing sheets, amongst grains and clothings, were donated to the IDPs.