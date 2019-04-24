Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Acting Secretary General of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mr. Joseph Daramola, has said despite unabated kidnapping and insurgency, which have the potential of threatening the unity of Christians in the country, the faithful have remained united.

Daramola claimed that most of the targets of insecurity in the country were Christians, pointing out that one day, it will a thing of the past.

“The Israelites suffered hardship but God eventually freed them from the Egyptians; after several years in the hands of Pharaohs.

“One day, this insecurity will end. It is on this note that I want to commend the Chairman of Kaduna State CAN, Reverend Joseph Hayab, for ensuring that succour is brought to insecurity victims in the internally Displaced persons camps in the state.

“Hope is not lost for the victims; God will wipe away tears of those that are crying over this insecurity. God will resign Supreme in Nigeria, and Christians will ever remain united, despite the security threat to disunite them.”

The CAN scribe called government to secure the environments of the affected communities, just as he advised the people to protect themselves against activities of the bandits.

Earlier, Rev. Hayab recalled various attacks on Kajuru and Sanga communities, leading to loss of lives and property.

as well as place of worship.