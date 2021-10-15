A coalition of youth Organisations has said that Nigerians needed to remain united to defend the integrity of the nation.

Director General of the group, Mr Oladele Nihi, a prominent youth activist made the call during the book launch titled “Tripod” by Mr Paschal Aroke on Thursday in Abuja.

The coalition, Gov. Yahaya Bello to President Yahaya Bello (GYB2PYB), is a youth groups that came together to mobilise Nigerians to woo Bello into the 2023 presidential race.

Nihi said that it was very unfortunate that Nigeria today was currently being bedeviled and threatened by those he called the enemies of the state.

According to him, it is even more worrisome that over 70 to 80 per cent of those who are involved in this evil act are young people.

“As at today, evil perpetrators like Boko Harams have spread not just from the North East but across the North West, Middle belts and also to the South East.

“This is worrisome as I call on government and the security apparatus to step up their game but most importantly, I call on the Nigerian Youths.

“The youths need to defend the territorial integrity of our country because these crop of leaders we have today have little time to spend with us, ” he said.

Nihi said that the youths were the younger onessaying that the country currently belong to them and must not allow the country to end.

“We must defend Nigeria, we must fight to keep Nigeria united and desist from all these evil act. I call it evil because when you start raising arms against your country,

“When you start kidnaping citizens of your country requesting for ransom, killing and robbing, and calling for separation and secession across the country, it is completely evil and I condemn it.

“As Nigerian Youth, we must not continue to complain , it is time for us to take charge of the country by rescuing the country from the enemies of Nigeria.

“And also talking to ourselves. I mean talking to our fellow youths who are involved in this dastardly acts, ” he said.

The Youth activist said that the book “Tripod” talked about the unity of the country anchoring more importantly on the three major ethnic tribes in Nigeria; Yoruba, Ibo and Hausa.

He recommended the book for everyone who wished Nigeria unity, peace and progress, adding that it was important that youths brought the best among themselves to take charge of the country.

Earlier, the author of the book, Aroke said that Nigeria could progress regardless of the tribe and religion hence the reason for the decision to promote unity through the instrumentality of creative writing.

Aroke noted that it was evident that there was no unity in the country, adding that it was audible to the deaf and visible to the blind.

According to him, I tell you that in a country where there is no unity, there cannot be progress. So it is important that we come together.

“It is important that we forgive each other and it is important we subscribe to peace and tranquility. These are vital ingredients of any innovative and progressive society,” he said.

Aroke said that the government have a whole lot to do, saying that he believed that the government could bring about programmes like a national conference for all and sundry to come together and discuss Nigeria.

He said that it was very important to discuss Nigeria and discuss the way forward as it was very pertinent and evident that there was no peace in the country.

“Nigeria is a great country we are supposed to explore this diversity. There should be unity in diversity.

“It is important the federal Government call, propagate unity, even via the Ministry of Information, coming up with innovations and programmes and of course carrying the youth along.

“Because where there is crises, it is the youth who participate in all of these crises. But when you carry them along to a various degree there will peace and there will be progress, ” he said. (NAN).