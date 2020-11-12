Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The collaboration between the troops of Operation Sahel Sanity of the Nigerian Army and other services has been described as the impetus leading to the tremendous successes being recorded in the fight against banditry in the north west.

This assertion was made by the Deputy Commandant, National Defence College (NDC), Major General Elias Attu when he visited the Nigerian Army Special Super Camp IV in Faskari.

“The collaboration between the troops of Operation Sahel Sanity and other services particularly the Nigeria Air Force have greatly helped them in achieving tremendous success so far,” he said.

General Attu added that the good relationship with the locals through the troops various interventions and the none kinetic operations which they have been engaging in, have also led to the successes being recorded by the troops.

“We really appreciate the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai in ensuring that the political masters within the states of operations are carried along from the onset as they were made to have a good buy in into the operations,” he said.

General Attu tasked the troops to keep up the good fighting spirits to totally crush bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers in the north west and other parts of the country.