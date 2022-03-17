By Lukman Olabiyi

The Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Association (COMTUA) said it has finalised all arrangements to collaborate with the Aare Onaka- kanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, to stop the illegal activities of pirates and hoodlums who often hijack their trucks and extort them at the Apapa Ports.

The group expressed worry at the loss of life and property worth over billions of naira as a result of the illegal activities of hoodlums.

COMTUA made the disclosure after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between it and a private security company, Zeus Eye Security Limited.

Speaking shortly after signing the documents, Chairman of the association, Yinka Aroyewun, said the association sought the support of Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, when it was obvious that the problems seemed unsolved, insisting that his members had suffered untold suffering in the hands of hoodlums and street urchins across the state.

“Our members had lost a lot. We have suffered immeasurable loss in the hands of these pirates. It is sad that there were over 60 illegal checkpoints between Apapa and Amuwo-Odofin, manned by hoodlums who forcefully collected illegal fees from our members. It is high time we put a stop to this.

“Due to this, we decided to seek the intervention of Aare Gani Adams and cemented an agreement with Zeus Eye Security Limited.

With this, I’m confident we’re on the right track to lift COMTUA to an enviable height.”

The Yoruba generalissimo stated further that about 1,000 officers and men were being targeted for the project when it fully began operation.

“This is an association that transports over 80 percent of goods and cargoes on our roads to various destinations across the country. It is unfortunate that such an important association is being threatened and hindered from doing their legitimate businesses.

“Hoodlums, including area boys, often threaten and kill the truck drivers after collecting illegal dues from them. Some of the hoodlums also tampered with the engines of their vehicles.

“The executive body of the union came to me for assistance. I said OPC cannot do it. You need a company duly registered to partner with to do this. So we are here to witness the signing of MoU between the duo,” he said.