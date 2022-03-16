By Lukman Olabiyi

The Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Association (COMTUA) said it has finalized all arrangement to collaborate with the Aareonaka- kanfo of Yoruba land,Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams to stop the illegal activities of pirates and hoodlums that often hijack their trucks and extort them illegally at Apapa Ports.

The group expressed worry at the loss of lives and property worth over billions of naira as a result of the illegal activities of hoodlums.

COMTUA made the disclosure after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between it and a private security company, Zeus Eye Security Limited.

Speaking shortly after signing the documents, Chairman of the association,Yinka Aroyewun,said the association sought the support of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land,Iba Gani Adams,when it was obvious that the problems seemed unsolved, insisting that his members had suffered untold suffering in the hands of hoodlums and street urchins across the state.

“Our members had lost alot.We have suffered immesirable loss in the hands of these pirates.It is sad that there are over 60 illegal checkpoints that existed between Apapa and Amuwo-Odofin,manned by hoodlums,who forcefully collected illegal fees from our members.It is high time we put a stop to this”,

“Due to this, we decided to seek the intervention of Aare Gani Adams and cemented an agreement with Zeus Eye Security Limited. With this, I’m confident we’re on the right track to lift COMTUA to an enviable height,” he said.

“I’m so glad to witness a day like this. My union has really suffered a lot from extortion and it’s high time we put a stop to this. Our members have been on shortage in the name of paying unwanted bills on high ways. We’ve complained to various authorities but all yielded negative result.

In his response,Aare Gani Adams, who is also the national patron of COMTUA, however,disclosed that the security company is biled to serve as shield for members of the union from unwarranted harassments from hoodlums and area boys, stressing that the body would also collaborate with other security agencies in the state,and would commence operation with over 200 well- trained men and 50 motorbikes.

The Yoruba generalissimo stated further that about 1000 officers and men were being projected for the project when it fully begins operation.

“This is an association that transport over 80 percent of goods and cargoes on our roads to the various destinations across the country.It is unfortunate that such important association is being threatened and hindered from doing their legitimate businesses”,

“Hoodlums, including area boys often threaten and kill the truck drivers after collecting illegal dues from them.Some of the hoodlums also tampered with engines of their vehicles”,

“The executive body of the Union came to me for assistance. I said OPC cannot do it. You need a company duly registered to partner with you to do this.So we are here to witness the signing of MoU between the duo,” he said.

The Yoruba generalissimo lamented the pains members of COMTUA were going through in the hands of the hoodlums, who he said operated at Apapa port down to Amuwo- Odofin, saying lives were being lost as well as billions of naira through activities of the hoodlums, adding that some of Union members were having between three to four cases against them in court for carrying out their legitimate business.

“What is happening in Nigeria is shocking, how can somebody be doing his legitimate business and being disturbed by area boys,” Iba Adams said.We have to do something to secure their businesses and their lives,” he vowed.