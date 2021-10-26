From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The National Youth Service Corp members have been advised to be security conscious during their one-year compulsory national service in Sokoto state.

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brig.- Gen Ibrahim Shuaibu gave the advice on Tuesday at Wamakko permanent orientation camp, Sokoto State during the swearing-in of 2021 Batch C stream 1 corps members.

The Director General who was represented by the NYSC state coordinator, Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba enjoined the corps members to be patient and receptive to all instructions that would launch them into the unique process of patriotic service to the nation.

He added that their security is guaranteed throughout their service period in the state stressing that despite security challenges all over the country, Sokoto still remain a peaceful state.

Shuaibu advised them to take the skills acquisition program during the orientation course seriously inorder to be well equipped for self employment after service.

“It is no longer news that white collar jobs are hard to come by , for this reason the empowerment of corps members for self employment and wealth creation has been the major area of focus for the scheme since 2012 he stated.

” I’m happy to inform you that many of your presuccessors , who embraced vocational and entrepreneurial training on the SAED platform, are now successful business owners he added.

The DG reminded them of the need to continue to comply with COVID19 prevention protocols throughout the orientation course.

He noted that the Federal Government has announced plan to make presentation of evidence of COVID19 vacinnation by civil servants a perequisite for gaining entry to public offices from 1st December 2021 stressing the rules could apply for corps members.

Also speaking, the Camp Director, Hajia Rakiya Iliya thanked the Governor and the people of Sokoto state for their unflinching support to the scheme

She implored the corps members to fully participate in all the camp activities saying that though camp activities are regimental hence the need to inculcate discipline as the scheme would not tolerate misconduct and indiscipline from any of them.

No fewer than 1,194 newly corps members were administered the oath of allegiance the Chief Judge of Sokoto State, Justice Muhammad Sa’adu.Sifawa represented by a Senior Magistrate, Shuaibu Ahmad.