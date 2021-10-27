From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has introduced martial arts training as a form of self-defence for the Corps members due to the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

Director General of the scheme, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, made the disclosure during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream One corps members.

His said: “The NYSC in the last few years recorded a paradigm shift in the Orientation Course content, aligning it with the prevailing security and economic realities.

“The prevailing security threat which is a global issue, as well as shrinkage of white collar jobs made this phenomenal change germane and very compelling.

“This shift witnessed the introduction of Martial Arts training into the course content so as to equip Corps Members with basic self-defense skills. It will be wise to take this training seriously in order to enhance your personal security.”

