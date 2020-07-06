Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has noted that most of the crimes committed in Nigeria today, were related to scrambles over opportunities among various groups.

Bagudu who stated this on Monday during the inauguration of the Community Policing Advisory Committee in Birnin Kebbi, noted that farmers, pastoralists and fishermen could not have access to their natural land,water and grazing land due to modernization.

The Governor recalled that, in the past, farmers always waiting for manure from pastoralists before cultivation when the pastoralists might have stayed on their farms land ahead of planting seasons, stressed that,the introduction of modernization has sour their relationships.

“Most of our crimes today relates to access to opportunities. Our farmers could not have access to enough land. Our fishermen do not have enough water for fishing. Our pastoralists do not have enough land for grazing.

“So, what do we do? The first thing is to recognise each of these occupation are very important. Secondly, there is need to include everyone to modernization so that they could do better. And in helping each group and other groups, let them realise how their roles could have impact on others and be mindful of how to balance their needs “.

Bagudu noted that the introduction of Anchor Borrowers scheme have shown that farmers occupies their land for three seasons and more land through out the year, stressed that, eventually, they extended their farms activities to grazing routes, thereby blocking pastoralists from grazing.

Speaking on Community Policing, Governor Bagudu who commended President Muhammadu Buhari and IGP for the initiative, maintained that it would created mutual understanding, trust, accountability and accessibilities.

“The end results is that, the communities would now be more involved in Policing itselves against any community’s crimes and criminalities including social vices.

“The bottom line is that, everyone is a stakeholder. Policing does not begin with arrest, detention and prosecution. Intact, it is a tail end of it. At the heart of the Policing, we should including everyone, demanding for their needs and caring for those who could not feed for themselves”.

Bagudu added that the state is rich with Emirates system which stands for equity,just and fairness to all, stressed that, the cultural and historical heritage of the Emirates has continue to help the Kebbi state government to fosters unity and equity among various groups in the state.

Earlier, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, in charge of North-West Zone,DIG AbdulDahiru Danwawu explained that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu is promoting a more proactive Policing model known as Community Policing generally practiced by so many countries in the world.

The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police,Agunbiade Oluyemi Lasore disclosed that the crimes statistics in the state has shown that Kebbi State has low crime rate and most peaceful in Nigeria.

“This is indicative of the peaceful nature and hospitality of the good people of Kebbi state. The peace being enjoyed in Kebbi State is the handiwork of Almighty Allah and the purposeful leadership style of His Excellency,Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi State”.

The Community Policing Advisory Committee includes the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State as the Chairman, Emir of Gwandu and Deputy Chairman while other security agencies, representative of other traditional rulers, religious leaders were members.