From Charity Nwakaudu Abuja

The Interfaith Dialogue Forum For Peace has stated that there are criminals hiding under religious groups from different ethnic backgrounds, making provocative statements that are responsible for most of the religious and ethnic crises in the country.

Its Co-Chairman Kunle Sanni while speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Friday stressed that with the unwholesome security situation in the country, religious and community leaders should undertake internal checking to cleans all forms of negative coloration in the society.

Kunle further urged Nigerians to desist from being used as political tools of violence against each other,but to be vigilant in the defense of their democratic norms in order to secure peace in the nation.

He said: we have said it several times that there are criminals in all religious and tribal groups in Nigeria. As religious and community leaders,we should be able to undertake internal cleansing of all by checking any negative coloration in the society.”

He, therefore, commended president Buhari for the appointment of new service chiefs and urged them to be committed in discharging their responsibilities to forestall all the security challenges in the country.

Co-chairman, Bishop Sunday Onuoha in his remarks stated that the the crises in rural areas is being masterminded by the elites.”Ethnic crises in the country is the manipulation of the elites, people in the çommunities are united.The challenges they have is the elites and the people who think they are in charge of the leadership of the world.”