Societal Safety Network, a CSO, has called on the Senate to facilitate emergency funds to address oversight in the budget of the Nigeria Police Force.

Mr Abdulrahman Agboola, Executive Director of the organisation, gave the advice in a letter to the Senate President on Wednesday in Abuja.

Agboola said the letter became imperative to draw the attention of the senate to challenges hampering the fight against crime in the country.

“Honestly, there are more and more to call your attention to, regarding flaws in the appropriated budget for internal security, which unfortunately put the populace at risk.

“Except emergency budget is raised by the National Assembly for police to address its poor funding, we can only join the masses to pray for God’s ultimate protection,’’ the executive director said.

He said that the oppressed were mostly victims of criminality which had become wide spread because relevant issues were not taken into cognisance during formulation and implementation of policies.

“It is not possible to apply same techniques and strategies consistently on issues and expect different results, but when the approach differs, different results can be achieved.

“This is not to underscore the positive and productive action of other security agencies, but to say that the Police must be put to appropriate task on internal security,’’ he said.

The executive director also said that more people should be recruited into the officer’s cadre to boost performance of the servicemen in dealing with insecurity.

“There is a need for recruitments of about 50,000 personnel in officer’s cadre to the Police Force.

“There is also the need to provide funds to cater for police allowances and fueling for 24 hours Highway Patrol,’’ he said.

Agboola said that actions should be expedited to budget for funds on the commencement of community policing initiative of the Federal Government.

He added that it would be appropriate for toll gates to return to the high ways to ensure effective security. (NAN)