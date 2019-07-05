Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has said the Armed Forces has changed strategy, over time, to tackle the security situation in the country and the tactics are yielding results.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, disclosed this to State House Correspondents, yesterday, after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock.

Asked by newsmen if the prevailing insecurity did not need a different approach, Sadique said this had already been done, although he didn’t state when this was done.

He said the change in strategy was helpful and the results noticeable.

“The meeting was all about the security of Nigerians and Nigeria, and the message that came out of that meeting is that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security forces will continue to work much harder to ensure that every Nigerian is secure and the territorial integrity of Nigeria is not undermined by anybody,” Sadique said.

On change of strategy, he added: “I think the strategy has already been changed and from what we are seeing, the current strategy is working. What we are going to do is to ensure that all hands are on deck and every Nigerian equally has a role to play by passing relevant intelligence to us.

“So far, the strategy that we have on ground is really working and that is the one we will continue to pursue.”

Other security chiefs in attendance were, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, and Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas.

Others are National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Director General of Department for State Service (DSS) Yusuf Magaji Bichi.